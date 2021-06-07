The Frost Polar Bears and Lady Polar Bears both had big seasons this spring and players from the baseball team and softball team earned postseason awards.
Madison Putman, a junior, was named the district's Softball Offensive Player of the Year and sophomore Madeline Lee was named the district's Pitcher of the Year.
Catcher Breelyn Dyer, a freshman, infielder Jimena Perez, a senior, and sophomore outfielder Lexi Banks were all named to the district first-team.
Infielder Emily De La Hoya, a junior, outfielder Kyra Cerda, a junior, and outfielder Bailee Fuller were named to the second-team.
Junior Madison Curl and sophomore Ella Roughton were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Banks, Curl, Cerda, De La Hoya, Roughton, Fuller, Payton Hollingsworth, Reese Geary, Dyer, Perez, Lee, Putman were all named to the Academic All-District team.
The Frost baseball team, which had a memorable season, reaching the playoffs with just 10 players and advancing to the Area Round, had three players named to the All-District first-team and two more make the second-team.
Joe Mac Weil, a junior pitcher, Camden Martin, a senior infielder, and Cole Watson, a sophomore outfielder, were named to the first-team, and Eli Rios, a junior infielder and Garris Goff, a junior utility player, were named to the second-team.
Weil went 3-0 with a 3.17 ERA and struck out 66 batters in 53 innings to lead the Bears on the mound, and Martin hit .446 with a .523 on-base-percentage and drove in 20 runs to lead the Bears at the plate.
