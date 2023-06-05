WACO -- Six players from the Golden Circle played in the FCA Victory Bowl Softball game and Blooming Grove coach Johnna Smith coached the Blue Team in Friday's night's game at Mary-Hardin Baylor. Blooming Grove's Kelton Bell was the only GC player who played in the FCA Victory Bowl Baseball game.
Kerens' senior Madison Brumit was awarded the FCA’s Gene Pemberton Servant Heart Award after the game. The honor is given to the softball player who most shows a servant’s heart over the course of Victory Bowl week.
Brumit came oh-so-close to hitting a home run in the game, belting a long fly ball to center. Mildred's Kasey White, the District 18-3A MVP, doubled and drove in a run in the 9-3 loss.
Blooming Grove shortstop Audrey Grant had a single. Blooming Grove third baseman Mason Willams, Corsicana's Jaden Smith, Mildred's Mckinna Lindsey were also FCA All-Stars. Mildred's Kasey Bonner was named to the Blue girls basketball team.
