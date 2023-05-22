MILDRED -- The Mildred softball and baseball teams both had big seasons and advanced in the playoffs.
Both the Lady Eagles and Eagles earned a long list of postseason honors on the District 18-3A All-District teams, including Kasey White, who was the 18-3A Softball Player of the Year and Mickyna Lindsey, who was the 18-3A Offensive Player of the Year.
Breylon Vanibuls, who was the 18-3A Baseball Pitcher of the Year, led the Eagles, who had eight players named to the All-District team.
White, who has hade marvelous four-year career at Mildred led 10 Lady Eagles who were named to the 18-3A team, including Lindsey, who had a breakout season.
Parker Kittrell and Marcella Bryan earned First-Team honors as infielders and Kami Owen made the First-Team outfield.
Chole Jock and Belle Moore made the Second-Team infield and Rayley Hanna and Audrey McMullen made the 18-3A Second-Team outfield. Megan Cryer was named to the Honorable Mention list.
The Eagles had three players named to the First-Team and four named to the Second-Team,
Pitcher Holdin Thomas, infielder Holden Thomas and outfielder Gabe Irvine made the First-Team and pitcher Jake Callahan, catcher Aiden Bates, infielder Westyn Andrews and outfielder Adam Holeman earned Second-Team honors.
