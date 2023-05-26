RICE -- The Rice Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs earned postseason honors on the District 18-3A Softball ad Baseball All-District teams this spring.
The Lady Bulldogs had two young ladies make the 18-3A All-District First-Team as Cadence Vancleave earned First-Team honors as an infielder and Chole Perry made the First-Team as an outfielder. Morgan Campbell made the Second-Team.
The Rice Bulldogs were led this season by Zane Ellington, an all-around athlete who earned Second-Team honors as an infielder. Tony Fira was named to the Second-Team as an infielder and Trey Bunyard made the Second-Team as a utility (all-around) player.
