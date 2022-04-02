BLOOMING GROVE -- Blooming Grove's Ava Eldridge threw a no-hitter with 13 Ks, and Audrey Grant belted a two-run homer and a grand slam, driving in nine runs on a 4-for-4 night to help the Grove Girls win 14-0 Friday.
Ava never gives up much on the mound and she didn't give up anything Friday in a mercy-rule win against Rice. Eldridge struck out 13 of the 15 outs she needed and went 2-for-2 at the plate and drove in a run. It was the third no-hitter of the season for Eldridge, a sophomore.
Speaking of the plate, Grant owned it Friday, putting on a hitting display that left Blooming Grove fans shaking their heads and Mrs. Fisher (who is the Lady Lions official scorekeeper) almost running out of ink and destroying her scorebook keeping up with Audrey's performance.
By the time the game was over Grant had driven in nine (that's right, count 'em -- NINE -- runs). She hit a two-run homer in her first at-bat and then belted a grand slam her second time at the plate, driving in six runs with two swings. She went 4-for-4, adding a double and single.
The McGraw Twins combined to go 3-for-3 with Brooke getting a pair of hits, including a double, and Janey adding a hit to the Lady Lions' 15-hit night.
Lauren Wilcoxen hammered a two-run homer to highlight her 2-for-3 night and Kinley Skains went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs.
Mason Williams and Abby Flores also had hits to help the Grove girls win their 17th game of the year. They're 17-4 and 7-1 in the District 18-3A race and have a huge showdown at Malakoff Tuesday.
