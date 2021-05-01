Kenadee Lynch

Courtesy File photo

Kenadee Lynch, a multi-sport star at Kerens, started the opening game of the LadyCats' Class 2A bi-district best-of-three series against Big Sandy Friday. Lynch stole three bases and scored both of Kerens' runs in a 12-2 loss. The two teams are scheduled to finish the series on Saturday.

The Kerens LadyCats softball team came up short Friday night at Rains High School, where Big Sandy won the opening game of the 2A bi-district best-of-three series 12-2 in five innings.

Leah Greene hit a triple and drove in a run and Aniya Lawrence had an RBI in the loss. Kenadee Lynch stole three bases and scored twice for the LadyCats. Lynch started and pitched four innings.

The two teams play Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rains, and if a third game is needed they will play after Game 2 to wrap up the series.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you