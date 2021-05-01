The Kerens LadyCats softball team came up short Friday night at Rains High School, where Big Sandy won the opening game of the 2A bi-district best-of-three series 12-2 in five innings.
Leah Greene hit a triple and drove in a run and Aniya Lawrence had an RBI in the loss. Kenadee Lynch stole three bases and scored twice for the LadyCats. Lynch started and pitched four innings.
The two teams play Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rains, and if a third game is needed they will play after Game 2 to wrap up the series.
