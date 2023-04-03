BLOOMING GROVE -- Freshman Rileigh O'Dell struck out 11 in just five innings and didn't allow an earned run Friday to lead Blooming Grove's Lady Lions to a 12-1 romp over Kemp. O'Dell was just as good at the plate, where she doubled and drove in three runs.
Third baseman Mason Williams had another big day. Mason was perfect, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a single, driving in three runs, and shortstop Audrey Grant went 3-for-4 as the left side of the infield combined for a 6-for-7 day at the plate while driving in four runs.
Janey McGraw, Makinna Davis, Laci Johnson and Brooke McGraw all had RBI singles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.