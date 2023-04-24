Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino

Blooming Grove's Brooke McGraw, seen here driving a liner to left field from a game last season, belted a three-run homer and drove in five runs Saturday to help lead the Lady Lions to a 13-10 victory over Eustace, which forced a tie for third place in the 18-3A race. The two teams are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Monday at Rice to decide the No. 3 seed for the upcoming playoffs.