BLOOMING GROVE -- The Lady Lions of Blooming Grove just keep fighting, and nailed down a 13-10 wild win over Eustace to finish the regular season in a tie for third place with Eustace.
The two teams are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Monday at Rice to decide which team will be the No. 3 seed from District 18-3A in the upcoming 3A softball playoffs.
It has been an inspirational and emotional season for the Lady Lions, who had to play without Ava Ethridge, who is the top player in the Golden Circle -- both as a pitcher and a hitter.
Ava, who was the Co-Player of the Year in the Golden Circle a year ago when she was a sophomore, missed the entire season with a leg injury she suffered during the basketball season.
The Lady Lions were young but met the challenge, and reached the playoffs with a lot of grit and determination -- and talent, and coach Johnna Smith did a tremendous job leading her girls back to the playoffs.
The Grove girls had to battle Saturday to beat Eustace to force a tie-breaker Monday.
Brooke McGraw, a sophomore, led the way, belting a three-run home run to cap off a huge day at the plate, where she went 2-for-3 and drove in five runs. Her twin sister, Janey, went 2-for-4 as the McGraw Twins banged out four key hits.
Blooming Grove's two seniors also came through for the Lady Lions. Senior shortstop Audrey Grant went 2-for-4 with a pair of clutch hits, scored and drove in a run and senior third baseman Mason Williams also went 2-for-4, scored and drove in two runs as the left side of the infield combined to go 4-for-8 and produced three RBIs.
BG's youth movement came through again as Mackenna Davis, Savannah Leverette, Lace Johnson, Carli Cunningham and Rileigh O'Dell all came through with clutch hits.
O'Dell, a freshman who has had a brilliant season after taking over on the mound, won again, holding off Eustace while striking out four.
