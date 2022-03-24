Blooming Grove's Lady Lions had to wait a full week to get back on the diamond, and when they did two things happened:
They didn't stay long and they celebrated their return with a 19-0 romp over Kemp in a three-inning mercy-rule game that was postponed because of wet fields on Tuesday and played in Kemp Wednesday.
The Grove girls showed up right on time and continued their breakout season. Kinley Skains drove in five runs, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a triple and Mason Williams celebrated her return to third base, going 3-for-4 and belting an RBI double. Janey McGraw had a bases-loaded triple to drive in three runs and Ava was Ava.
That's Ava Eldridge, who hammered a three-run homer and hammered the strike zone, striking out eight of the nine outs she needed to complete a three-inning one-hit shutout.
The Lady Lions are now 14-4 and 4-1 in the District 18-3A race. They play Eustace at 5:30 p.m. Friday and travel to Scurry-Rosser on Tuesday to wrap up the first half of district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.