Blooming Grove's Lady Lions stayed in the playoff hunt with a key 4-3 victory over Palmer on Monday and lost Tuesday to first-place Mildred 6-3, despite an amazing game by Ava Eldridge.
Eldridge went the distance in both games and struck out 23 batters in 14 innings, including a dozen against Palmer. She hit four home runs (two in each game), and drove in six runs (three in each game), going 2-for-3 in each game.
The victory over Palmer lifted the Lady Lions to a third-place tie with Palmer in the district race and gave the Grove girls a two-game sweep (they beat Palmer 4-0 earlier in the Grove).
The Lady Lions have three games left beginning Friday at Kemp (2-5), at home against Eustace (3-4) and on the road at Scurry-Rosser (2-5).
Eldridge is having a phenomenal season. She's hitting .567 and has 21 extra-base hits, including 12 doubles and a triple to go along with eight home runs. She has driven in 34 runs in 19 games and has a slugging percentage of 1.200 and an OPS of 1.800. If that's not enough, she has struck out 108 batters in 80 innings. And she's just a freshman.
Eldridge drove in three runs with a two-run homer and a solo shot against Palmer. Emma Haden went 2-for-3, Alex Fisher went 1-for- 3 and drove in a run, Abbey Flores went 1-for-3 and McKenzie Black went 1-for-2 against Palmer.
Eldridge struck out 11 Mildred batters, and led the way at the plate, hitting a two-run homer and a solo shot to drive in three runs. Mason Williams went 2-for-3, Alex Fisher went 1-for-3, Audrey Grant went 1-for-3 with a double and Tiierra Pyburn went 1-for-3 for the Lady Lions.
