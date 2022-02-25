Blooming Grove's Lady Lions stayed perfect at 7-0 with another big win, beating Frost 14-9 Tuesday.
Ava Eldridge and Mason Williams pitched. Eldridge went three innings, striking out eight and Williams, was the winning pitcher, going four innings with three strikeouts.
Eldridge had another monster day at the plate, belting two home runs and a double and driving in four runs. Williams went 2-for-5 and drove in two runs.
Kinley Skains had a huge game, going 4-for-5, belting a homer to go along with three singles and an RBI. Lauren Wilcoxen belted a homer on a 2-for-5, two RBI day and Brooke McGraw went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.