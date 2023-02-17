BLOOMING GROVE -- Joanna Smith's Blooming Grove Lady Lions are off to a torrid start, winning three games during the first week of the softball season with a trio of one-sided romps.
The Grove girls scored 50 runs in three games, opening with a 17-3 win over Clifton, a 14-1 victory over Mexia and a 19-0 romp over Hillsboro.
Freshman Rileigh O'Dell won all three games on the mound, striking out 26 along the way. O'Dell struck out a dozen against Clifton and fanned seven against Mexia and Hillsboro in her debut with the Lady Lions.
She went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs against Clifton, drove in three more runs with a double against Mexia and singled against Hillsboro.
Brooke McGraw opened the season with a two-run homer and went 3-for-5 with three RBIs against Clifton and she belted a three-run homer against Hillsboro.
Janey McGraw went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a triple, driving in two runs in the opener against Clifton, and had a double and two RBIs against Hillsboro, letting everyone know the McGraw Twins, who are just sophomores, are back.
Audrey Grant, a senior who has already had a brilliant career, went 3-for-5 with a double and drove in two runs against Clifton and doubled in two runs against Hillsboro.
Freshman Savannah Leverette had a big week, going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs against Hillsboro, and going 2-for-2 with a double against Mexia after opening with a single against Clifton.
Josie Hannah went 2-for-3 with an RBI against Hillsboro and singled against Clifton and Carli Cunningham went 2-for-3 with three RBIs against Hillsboro and singled against Clifton and Mexia.
Lauren Wilcoxen, a sophomore catcher who was an the All-District Catcher of the Year and an All-Golden Circle Newcomer of the Year last season, singled against Mexia. Abby Flores and Isabelle Bland singled against Clifton, Maeli Lawhon singled against Hillsboro and Laci Johnson singled against Mexia as a large group of young players contributed during the 3-0 start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.