Ava Eldridge had a game for the ages Tuesday and the Blooming Grove Lady Lions scored 22 runs in three innings on Thursday to complete their most impressive week of the season.
Eldridge pitched a no-hitter, striking out eight, and hit two three-run homers, doubled and drove in seven runs to help the Lady Lions take care of Scurry-Rosser 12-0 on Tuesday, and then on Thursday BG brought out the big bats in a 22-1 win over Rice.
Alex Fisher went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs against Rice, and Audrey Grant went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and drove in three runs against Rice.
Kinley Skains went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double and drove in a run against Rice, Emma Haden went 2-4 in the Rice game, and Eldridge went 2-for-4 with two doubles and drove in two runs against Rice.
Mason Williams, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs against Scurry, tripled and scored got the win on the mound against Rice.
