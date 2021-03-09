Blooming Grove's Lady Lions had another strong performance over the weekend in the Whitney Softball Tournament, where they went 4-1-1 against some bigger schools.
The Grove girls defeated Class 5A Fort Worth Arlington Heights twice, knocked off Dallas Bryant's JV team and defeated TLCA. Keith Ryno's team brought out the big bats in the tournament, outscoring opponents 60-32.
Ava Eldridge pitched well and won two games, and Mason Williams picked up a win on the mound.
BG's hitting attack was led by Alex Fisher and Eldridge. Audrey Grant had a walk off hit as well. Emma Haden, Kinley Skains, Mason Williams, McKenzie Black, Kamryn Brown, Abby Flores, Titerria Pyburn, and Loralee Evans also saw time and collected multiple hits.
