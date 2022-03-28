Blooming Grove's Lady Lions stayed hot and stayed in second-place in the District 18-3A race by ripping Eustace 15-1 Friday in the Grove, where Audrey Grant (3-for-4 with a double and a triple) and Mason Williams (3-for-4) combined for six hits and combined to drive in seven runs, including four by Grant.
Ava Eldridge had another big game, going the five-inning distance to get the win on the mound, striking out 11 of the 15 outs she needed, and going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
Brooke McGraw belted a two-run homer and Janey McGraw went 2-for-3 as the twins came through again. Lauren Wilcoxen went 2-for-3, Kinley Skains went 2-fo-4 with two RBIs and Abby Flores went 1-for2 and drove in a run.
Blooming Grove is now 15-4 for the season and 5-1 in the district race right behind Mildred (6-0) and in front of Malakoff (4-2). Everyone starts the second half of the district dogfight Tuesday.
The Lady Lions will be in Scurry-Rosser Tuesday and at home against Rice on Friday.
