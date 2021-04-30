Blooming Grove's Lady Lions have had a busy week, playing back-to-back district games on Monday and Tuesday to complete their schedule and opened a best of three bi-district series against Lorena on Wednesday.
The Lady Lions beat Scurry-Rosser 12-0 Monday as Ava Eldridge pitched a complete game five-inning no-hitter, striking out nine. Eldridge also went 2-for-3 with a homer and drove in two runs.
Alex Fisher went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Audrey Grant went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in a run. MacKenzie Black went 2-for 3 with an RBI and Kinley Skains went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Lady Lions lost to Eustace 8-6 in their final regular season game Tuesday, Eldridge struck out 10. Fisher went 2-for4 with two doubles and Grant hit a double and drove in two runs. Skains went 2-for-3 and Black hit a double in the loss.
Lorena, a Class 4A school that moved down to 3A, is a No. 1 seed ted BG on Wednesday, and hung on to win 6-3.
Eldridge went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored and Emma Haden went 2-for-4 in the loss. Skains went 2-for-4 and Mason Williams went 1-for-3. The Lady Lions were scheduled to play Game 2 at Blooming Grove Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.