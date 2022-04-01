Blooming Grove's Lady Lions just keep rolling as they head down the final half of the district season after ripping Scurry-Rosser 15-1.
The played Scurry-Rosser Tuesday to wrap up the first half of the District 18-3A season and were scheduled to play Rice Friday night to open the second half. It should be an exciting and dramatic finish in a tight race for first place.
The Lady Lions (16-5) are right in the hunt at 6-1 in the district race and ended the first half on a high note. They're only loss in the district was a bitter eight-inning 1-0 loss to Mildred, which is unbeaten in the district and in first-place. The rematch will be at Mildred April 12.
The Grove girls had no trouble with Scurry, scoring 15 runs in five innings on 17 hits while their ace, Ava Eldridge, mowed down Scurry, striking out eight along the way. Eldridge also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and drove in two runs.
Audrey Grant had a big night, belting a homer and driving in three runs with a 2-for-4 performance. Kinley Skains drove in three runs, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and the McGraw Twins pounded out six hits between them as Brooke went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Janey went 3-for-4.
Paige Butler went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs while Lauren Wilcoxen had a 2-for-4 night and scored twice.
