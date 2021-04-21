Blooming Grove's Lady Lions won back-to-back games this week, clinching a spot in the 3A playoffs with one game remaining in the regular season.
The Lady Lions took care of business by beating Kemp 16-1 in three innings on Monday and then won a key game against Eustace 6-3 on Tuesday.
Ava Eldridge went 3-for-3 with two triples and a double against Kemp, and she scored twice and drove in three runs.
Eldridge went the distance and struck out 10 against Eustace, which is also headed for the playoffs. She also went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double, scored and drove in a run.
Mason Williams pitched the three-inning win, and went 2-for-2 with two RBIs against Kemp, and then went 2-for-3 and drove in a run against Eustace.
Several Lady Lions had extra-base hits against Kemp. Alex Fisher went 2-for-3 with two doubles and drove in two runs, Kinley Skains went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Loralee Evans went 2-for-3 with triple and drove in three runs, and Audrey Grant went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and scored.
Eldridge, Williams and Emma Haden, who went 1-for-3, led the hit parade for the Lady Lions against Eustace. The Blooming Grove girls wrap up the regular season Friday against Scurry-Rosser before heading to the 3A playoffs next week as the No. 3 seed from District 18-3A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.