Blooming Grove's Lady Lions opened district play Tuesday against their Golden Circle rivals Rice, and came away with a 15-0 victory.
Ava Eldridge tossed a perfect game, striking out five in the three-inning mercy-rule win. Eldridge also had two hits and drove in a run.
Mason Williams had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Blooming Grove hit parade that included two hits and two RBIs from Kinley Skains, and two hits and an RBI from Abby Flores.
The Grove girls are now 8-5-1 and play Malakoff in a huge district game Wednesday.
