The Blooming Grove Lady Lions are having a big season.

There was no hangover in Blooming Grove -- no rear view mirror or looking back to Friday's tough 4-3 loss to Mildred.

Nope, the Lady Lions simply moved on and hammered Kemp 20-3 Tuesday and are back on track, knowing they will play Mildred again this season in the Grove. 

Mason Williams got the win on the mound with an efficient three-inning (that's all it took) performance. She gave up four hits and struck out two, and had a nice day at the plate, going 2-for-3 and scoring a run.

Alex Fisher brought out her big bat at home and went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, driving in three runs. Ava Eldridge, who hit a three-run homer in tough one-run loss at Mildred, went 2-for-2 with a triple and a single, scored twice and drove in a run.

