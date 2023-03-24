BLOOMING GROVE -- Johnna Smith's Blooming Grove Lady Lions opened District 18-3A play this week with a 17-2 win over rival Rice.
Freshman pitcher Rileigh O'Dell went the three-inning Mercy Rule distance, striking out all nine outs she needed in the Mercy Rule win, and she also had an RBI single.
Lauren Wilcoxen had an RBI double and Mason Williams had a two-run single. Cari Cunningham had a walk-off RBI single to end the game, Audrey Grant had an RBI single, Janey McGraw had an RBI single and Brooke McGraw had an RBI single.
Blooming Groe has a big game at Mildred on Friday.
