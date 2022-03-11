Apparently, Blooming Grove's Lauren Wilcoxen and Kinley Skains couldn't wait for the District 18-3A opener.
There's no evidence they woke up early, but they sure didn't wait long to let the district know they had arrived.
Wilcoxen belted a grand slam in her first at-bat and went deep again with a solo homer in her second plate appearance, and Skains opened the district season by going 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and a triple, driving in three runs and missing hitting for the cycle by a mere single.
They combined to hit three dingers and drive in eight runs to lead Blooming Grove to a 14-0 win over Rice.
And they were by no means alone.
Audrey Grant went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Mason Williams went 2-for-4 and Janey McGraw went 2-for-3 for the Lady Lions, who are now 11-3 for the season.
One more note for district teams: Ava Eldridge (everybody's Newcomer of the Year last season when she had a spectacular freshman debut) is back to drive District 18-3A players batty.
Ava opened district by pitching a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts. She has hit four homers, scored 16 runs and driven in 14 runs in 11 games, and has been even better on the mound, where she is 7-1 and has struck out 112 batters in just 50 innings.
The Grove Girls will be busy this week. They are scheduled to play three district games during spring break. They play powerhouse Malakoff at home at 2 p.m. Saturday, travel to Palmer for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday and meet rival Mildred in a 4 p.m. showdown at home on Wednesday.
