BLOOMING GROVE -- The Lady Lions of Blooming Grove begin the 3A playoffs Thursday night against West in Axtell with one of the most unique softball teams in Texas.
The Lady Lions have more softball tradition than any team in the Golden Circle and yet they have one of the youngest teams in the state -- a rare and almost unheard-of combination.
You never see a bumper sticker that says "Youth & Tradition."
Think about it this way: It would be like the New York Yankees opening the big league playoffs with one of the youngest teams in the majors. That will never happen because the Yankees with all their pinstripe tradition always will have a powerhouse lineup full of high price veterans.
The Lady Lions have more freshmen in their starting lineup than seniors, but here they are opening the 3A playoffs with 25 wins under their belt with only one senior -- a true veteran in Kinley Skains, a kid who grew up wanting to play for Blooming Grove.
They know about tradition in the Grove, where they have been the GC leader in softball for years. And no one knows Lady Lion tradition better than the current coach, Joanna Smith, who was an outstanding shortstop for the 2009 team before earning a softball scholarship and playing college softball.
Smith was a team player (she even filled in as the Lady Lion pitcher when the ace of the staff was injured) and her 2022 team has that same one-for-all, all-or-one mentality.
"The best thing about our team is our bond," said Skains, whose older twin sisters ran down everything in the outfield for four seasons.
"We're very close. We play for each other," said pitcher Ava Eldridge, who has done everything but sell T-shirts for the Lady Lions (and by the way, those 2022 playoff T-shirts sold like crazy so expect to see plenty of them in Axtell Thursday night).
Eldridge has had a dream season and has put up head-shaking numbers. She's 16-3 on the mound with a 0.61 ERA and she has struck out a mind-blowing 272 batters in just 125 innings.
There's more. Ava's not bad with a bat in her hands, either. She's hitting .508 with nine homers (the most in the Golden Circle) and she has driven in 35 runs and scored 39 times. She has compiled a .609 on-base percentage, a 1.230 slugging average and a mammoth 1.840 OPS.
She takes all that and a nice blend of humility and confidence (another rare commodity) into the playoffs -- and that makes every player, parent and fan in Blooming Grove feel good about the kid on the mound.
But the folks who follow this team feel that good about every player. There's talent and heart everywhere you look from the McGraw Twins (Brooke and Janey), who are twin terrors at the plate as freshmen. Janey's hitting .308 with 18 RBIs and Brooke's hitting .321 with a pair of homers and 14 RBIs
And then there's the Lady Lions' pair of juniors who own the left side of the infield -- third baseman Mason Williams and shortstop Audrey Grant, who are leaders on and off the field.
Williams is hitting .412 with 28 RBIs while scoring 20 runs and Grant, who doubles as BG's top volleyball player, has power to spare at the net and on the diamond, where she leads the team in hitting with a .522 average while belting five homers and driving in 32 runs while scoring 36 times. She has a whopping 1.490 OPS.
Speaking of power hitters, BG catcher Lauren Wilcoxen has come through all season behind the plate and over the wall, where she has blasted five homers while hitting .378 and driving in 15 runs. She has a 1.326 OPS as a freshman.
And of course, you would have a hard time finding a better leadoff hitter than Skains, who is having a brilliant senior season, hitting .449 with two homers and an impressive 22 RBIs from the leadoff spot. Skains has 18 extra-base hits to get the Lady Lions going and has scored 32 runs to go along with a 1.026 OPS.
The third junior is the kid every team has to have -- at least every winning team. Everybody loves Abby Flores, a junior who will do anything and everything for you -- a kid who hustles and makes everyone else want to hustle -- not to mention coming through in the clutch.
Smith can't get enough of that kind of player, and BG has a list of them (including Loa Lee Evans, Paige Butler, and Josie Hanna), hustling, energetic team players who bring their own sense of power and pride to a program that preaches togetherness and humility and teaches kids good old-fashion values while mentoring them to play the game the right way and live their lives the right way -- another rare commodity in 2022.
The team is hitting .373 with 23 homers and has scored 220 runs this year. That's a pretty rare combo of numbers, too -- but it's like Skains said: "The best thing about our team is our bond."
And it's impossible to put a number on that ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.