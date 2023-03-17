BLOOMING GROVE -- The Blooming Grove Lady Lions took a break from spring break and played Cross Roads in a non-district game this game -- a game that gave the Grove girls a lift.
Johnna Smith's girls picked up a victory, a 15-5 Mercy Rule romp that ended on a highlight tape double-play in the fifth when the Lady Lions came home to force an out at the plate and catcher Carli Cunningham fired to first to complete the double play and send every home.
Freshman Rileigh O'Dell had another big game, striking out eight over five innings and going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Cross Roads couldn't get McKenna Davis out, literally. Davis went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs. Audrey Grant also drove in four runs on a 2-for-4 day, and Mason Williams was a tough out all day, going 3-for-4.
Janey McGraw went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, Brooke McGraw had an RBI single as the McGraw Twins drove in three runs. Cunningham had an RBI single and Josie Hannah had a single for the Lady Lions, who pounded out 16 hits in four at-bats.
