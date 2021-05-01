Blooming Grove's memorable season came to an end Friday in a 3-0 loss to Lorena, which swept the best-of-three series winning two close games (6-3 and 3-0) against the Lady Lions.
Freshman Ava Eldridge went the distance for the Grove girls, striking out seven. She went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double.
Alex Fisher, who has been one of BG's best hitters for four years, had a double to finish her memorable career at Blooming Grove, where she was a multi-sport star. Audrey Grant went 1-for-3 for the Lady Lions, who played four games this week.
