Blooming Grove's Lady Lions shut down Palmer 4-0 as Ava Eldridge was lights out on the mound, going the distance and striking out nine Tuesday night in the Grove.
Alex Fisher, a four-year starter who has been a star since she was a freshman, had a monster game, going 3-for-3 with a single, a double and solo homer to lead the Lady Lions.
Abby Flores went 2-for-3 with a single and a double and an RBI for the Lady Lions, who are now 2-1 in district play. They travel to Mildred to face the Lady Eagles (3-0) in a crucial district game, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
