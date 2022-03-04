Blooming Grove's Lady Lions stayed perfect this week with a 6-0 win over Buffalo, which couldn't find a way to score against Ava Eldridge and the Lady Lion defense.
Eldridge went the seven-inning distance, striking out seven to nail down the shutout and went 2-for-4 at the plate, belting a home run and driving in two runs.
Audrey Grant went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs and Kinley Skains went 2-4 with a double.
Blooming Grove is now 8-0 for the season.
