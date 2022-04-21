Blooming Grove's Lady Lions are storming down the stretch and headed for the playoffs with one of the youngest teams in Texas and one of the best 3A clubs in this part of the state.
The Grove Girls won their 21st game Tuesday with a five-inning, mercy-rule 17-1 victory over Eustace and will complete their district schedule Friday at home against Scurry-Rosser.
Expect a big crowd at Friday's game to celebrate one of the best seasons in recent years at Blooming Grove, where they have a deep and rich softball tradition and have won more state softball titles than anyone in the Golden Circle.
But tradition didn't produce this team -- Youth did. Youth and a gifted coach who spent as much time teaching her kids about life, and old fashion Christian values as softball. The Grove Girls embraced both and won on the field with group of kids who formed a special bond that will no doubt last long after their softball days are over.
Coach Joanna Smith's Lady Lions are a reflection of their coach, classy and talented -- a unique double-double in this upside-down society that makes everyone in the Grove proud of everything this team has accomplished.
And they did it with just one senior on the roster -- albeit a senior who is a leader on and off the field. Kinley Skains is all class, the kind of senior and player and student every coach wants on their team.
She grew up watching her older twin sisters -- Macie and Riley -- carve out their own athletic success stories at Blooming Grove, and Kinley and has done the same. She has been a huge part of BG's success in volleyball, and especially on the softball diamond, where she has given a whole new meaning to the term "Leadoff Hitter."
Everyone else is an underclassman.
This young group will be heading into the playoffs next week, ready to grow up together as they take the next step in the 2022 season. and don't be surprised if the Grove Girls don't surprise some folks in the postseason.
There were no surprises in Tuesday's romp over Eustace. The Lady Lions took care of business.
Ava Eldridge went 4-for-4, belted two home runs and a triple and drove in a head-shaking eight runs. That's right, an 8-RBI game in five innings. Ava also pitched the five-inning distance, striking out 11 of the 15 outs she needed while allowing just one hit.
Ava's just a sophomore and will no doubt be named the District 18-3A Player of the Year, just like a year ago when she won the award as a freshman.
Shortstop Audrey Grant went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and drove in a run and third baseman Mason Williams went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the left side of the infield combined to get six hits and produce two doubles and a triple. Abby Flores had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4.
The McGraw twins -- Janey and Brooke -- both went 2-for-4. Brooke had two doubles and drove in a run and Janey doubled and drove in a run. By the way, they're freshmen. So is catcher Lauren Wilcoxen, who had a double and drove in two runs. Abby Flores had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4.
The Lady Lions are now 21-5 and 11-2 in the 18-3A race.
