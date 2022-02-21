HILLSBORO -- The Blooming Grove Lady Lions ripped through the Hillsboro Tournament, going 5-0 to take first-place over a strong field with victories over Hillsboro (11-0), Teague 5-1), Mexia (11-2), Mildred (6-2) and Cameron Yoe (4-2).
Blooming Grove's Ava Eldridge was the Defensive MVP and BG's Brooke McGraw was the Offensive MVP.
Eldridge went 4-0 and allowed just five runs over 18 innings while striking out a whopping 39 batters. McGraw drove in five runs, including hitting a grand slam in Blooming Grove's 6-2 win over rival Mildred.
Mason Williams went 1-0 on the mound, beating Mexia 11-2. Willliams went three innings and struck out four. Williams also went 4-for-9 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Eldridge also had a big weekend at the plate, where she went 6-for-15 (.400) with a home run, three RBIs, a triple, a double and three singles.
Kinley Skains went 5-for-8 with three double and two RBIs and Abby Flores went 5-for-8 with a double and an RBI. Janey McGraw had three hits, including a double and drove in three runs, Loralee Evans had three hits, including a double and drove in two runs and Audrey Grant had two hits and drove in a run.
