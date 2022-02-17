Courtesy photo/Blooming Grove ISD

Blooming Grove's Ava Eldridge, seen here in a game from her freshman season a year ago when she was the District 8-3A MVP after hitting .558 with 53 hits, including 19 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs -- the most in the Golden Circle. She drove in a whopping 47 runs and scored 46 runs. She finished the season with a 1.189 slugging percentage and a 1.778 OPS. She also won 10 games and struck out a mind-boggling 163 batters.

Eldridge opened the 2022 season Tuesday with a triple, two RBIs and 13 strikeouts in a 19-7 win over Dawson.