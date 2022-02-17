Blooming Grove has had more success in softball than any program in the Golden Circle, and it looks like the Lady Lions are off to another big season.
They opened Tuesday night with a 19-run barrage in a 19-7 win over Dawson, and just about everybody got into the act as seven players had at least one hit
Loralee Evans and Audrey Grant combined for six hits as both went 3-for-3. Evans had two doubles and a single and drove in three runs and Grant had two singles and ended the game with a walkoff three-run homer in the sixth.
Both teams produced a seven-run inning in the fifth when Dawson closed to 9-7 with a seven-spot in the top of the fifth and Blooming Grove answered with seven in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead to 16-7. Grant ended the game with a Mercy-Rule win with her three-run shot in the sixth.
Baileigh Reeder went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer for Dawson and Callie Marberry went 1-for-3 with a double, scored a run and drove in a run for Dawson.
Blooming Grove had hits up and down the lineup as Kinley Skains and Mason Williams each had a double and Lauren Wilcoxen and Paige Butler had singles.
Ava Eldridge, who had a sensational season a year ago as a freshman, had a huge game in the opener. She ripped a two-run triple and picked up the win on the mound, finishing with 13 strikeouts in six innings.
Blooming Grove plays at Frost Tuesday and Dawson plays in the Tolar Tournament, beginning Thursday.
