BLOOMING GROVE -- The Blooming Grove Lady Lions won a wild 10-8 game against Frost Tuesday night.
Freshman Rileigh O'Dell got the win on the mound, striking out a dozen batters. She also had a big day at the plate, going went 3-for-4 a single, double and triple.
Brooke McGraw belted a two-run homer, Mason Williams went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Josie Hanna singled, doubled and drove in a run, and Lauren Wilcoxen and Savannah Leverette each had an RBI single.
The Lady Lions jumped out to a six-run lead early but Frost battled back., Breelyn Dyer singled home a run in the third and had an RBI in the fourth for Frost and Madeline Lee, who started for Frost and went six innings, striking out three, drove in a run early. Taylor Stouder, Payton Hollingsworth and Lee all had two hits to help the comeback that fell just short.
