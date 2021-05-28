Blooming Grove's Lady Lions had another big season, and the Grove girls topped it off when freshman Ava Eldridge was named the District 18-3A MVP.
It is rare for a freshman to earn such an honor, but Eldridge was a no-doubt-about-it choice after having an amazing season for the Lady Lions.
She led Blooming Grove at the plate and on the mound, where she won 10 games, including four no-hitters, and struck out a mind-boggling 163 batters in just 121 innings this season.
Eldridge was even better at the plate, where she hit .558 with 53 hits this spring, including 19 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs -- the most in the Golden Circle. She drove in a whopping 47 runs and scored 46 runs. She finished the season with a 1.189 slugging percentage and a 1.778 OPS.
The Lady Lions had several players named to the 18-3A All-District team, including Alex Fisher, who has had a spectacular career on the BG diamond, where she has not only been a four-year starter, but she was an impact player as a freshman.
Fisher, who was also one of the Lady Lions' top rebounders and shot-blockers over the past three seasons in basketball, was at the heart of the Lady Lions' batting order since the day she joined her older sister, Kasey, on the diamond four years ago.
Fisher was named to the 18-3A first-team after hitting .488 for Blooming Grove. She had 41 hits, including 15 doubles and four home runs. She drove in 32 runs and scored 40 times. She finished the season with an impressive 1.384 OPS.
Mason Williams, a sophomore, was also named to the 18-3A team. She hit .376 with 22 RBI. Emma Haden, a senior, and Abigail Flores were named to the second team and Kinley Skains and Audrey Grant were on the all-district Honorable Mention list.
