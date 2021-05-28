Courtesy photo/Blooming Grove ISD

Blooming Grove's Ava Eldridge, a freshman, had a remarkable season, and was named the District 18-3A MVP.

Eldridge hit .558 with 53 hits this spring, including 19 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs -- the most in the Golden Circle. She drove in a whopping 47 runs and scored 46 runs. She finished the season with a 1.189 slugging percentage and a 1.778 OPS. She also won 10 games and struck out a mind-boggling 163 batters.