MALAKOFF -- Ava Eldridge knew it was a big game, a game Blooming Grove's Lady Lions had to win to keep pace with Mildred.
The Grove Girls needed 21 outs to win and Ava took care of 17 of them.
'Nuff said.
That's Ava, Blooming Grove's sophomore sensation, who struck out 17 Malakoff batters Tuesday in a crucial game the Lady Lions won 5-1.
She dominated Malakoff, allowing just two hits and one run, while piling up the Ks against one of the top teams in the district. But no one at Blooming Grove is surprised. Eldridge has struck out 215 batters in just 97 innings this season.
There's no K in the name Ava. But maybe there should be -- K'Ava, where the K is silent.
"Going in we knew it was going to be a big game," Blooming Grove coach Joanna Smith said. "Ava had a heck of a game on the mound. She settled in and had a season-high with 17 strikeouts."
No one is sure what the single-game softball strikeout record is at Blooming Grove, but there's a good chance it now belongs to Eldridge, who not only sent the Lady Tigers back to the dugout all night, but hurt Malakoff at the plate, ripping a pair of doubles and driving in a run
Audrey Grant's big bat led the Lady Lions. Grant went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs on a night when runs were tough to come by. Mason Williams had an RBI double and Lauren Wilcoxen went 2-for-4 and drove in a run.
Janey McGraw doubled and Kinley Skains and Abby Flores, who scored a key run, had big hits for the Lady Lions, who are now 18-4.
Blooming Grove is facing a three-game stretch that began Tuesday against Malakoff's defending district champs and includes a showdown against Palmer in the Grove on Friday and wraps up with a classic showdown next Tuesday in Mildred, where the top two teams in the district and the best rivals in the Golden Circle meet in a game that could decide the district title.
Mildred is unbeaten in the 18-3A race after hammering Kemp 11-1 Tuesday. Mildred is now 9-0 in the district race and Blooming Grove is 8-1. The difference is an extra-inning 1-0 win by Mildred at Blooming Grove on March 16. Blooming Grove had defeated Mildred 6-2 in the Hillsboro Tournament on Feb. 18.
The Grove Girls knew the scenario well when they got on the bus for Malakoff. They just didn't know Ava was going to have a career-night in strikeouts. She's the ace of the staff, but BG is playing with a spirit and attitude that's built on togetherness and an unselfish one-for-all, all-for-one mentality.
They Grove Girls have been together all season, forming a tight bond that has produced a memorable season on and off the field. It showed Friday.
"These kids are putting in the work and playing as a team," Smith said. "It's fun to coach and fun to watch."
