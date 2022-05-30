featured
GC Softball: Blooming Grove's young Lady Lions pile up All-District 18-3A honors
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
-
-
BLOOMING GROVE -- It was a big season for softball in Blooming Grove, where Joanna Smith's Lady Lions celebrated with a long list of postseason awards.
Ava Eldridge was named the District 18-3A MVP for the second season in a row, freshman catcher Lauren Wilcoxen was named 18-3A Catcher of the Year and all nine starters were named to the 18-3A All-District team.
There's more: Every member of the Lady Lions (10 in all) was named to the All-District All-Academic Team, including Kinley Skains, who earned All-State All-Academic honors.
Skains, who is a leader on and off the field and had a huge season. She was Blooming Grove's only senior as the young Grove Girls won 22 games. They won the Hillsboro Tournament and finished second in the 18-3A race with one of the youngest teams in Texas.
Eldridge was a slam-dunk choice to repeat as the district's MVP. She was the top pitcher in the league, going 16-4 with a 0.61 ERA while striking out 294 batters in just 137 innings. She allowed only 33 walks all year.
Ava was just as impressive at the plate, where she hit .523 with nine home runs and 23 extra-base hits while driving in 35 runs and scoring 39 times She finished the season with a .620 on-base percentage and had a 1.209 slugging percentage with a 1.829 OPS.
Wilcoxen, a freshman, has a lethal arm and a powerful bat and was an easy choice for the Catcher of the Year award. She belted five homers, hit .340 and finished the season with a .700 slugging percentage and a 1.207 OPS.
Two Lady Lions -- Audrey Grant and Kinley Skains -- made the first-team.
Grant, a junior shortstop, hit .486 with five homers and 36 RBIs while scoring 32 runs. She had a .560 on-base percentage, a .833 slugging percentage and a 1.383 OPS.
Skains, a four-year starter, capped off a brilliant career by hitting .451 and scoring 32 runs. She finished the season with a .561 on-base percentage and a 1.304 OPS.
Junior third baseman Mason Williams and freshman Brooke McGraw, who had a breakout season, hitting .300 with two homers, 15 RBIs and a .971 OPS, were both named to the second-team.
It's a mystery why Williams wasn't named to the first-team. She hit .388, drove in a whopping 28 runs and scored 20 more. She had a .905 OPS.
Three Lady Lions made the Honorable Mention list as Abby Flores, Loralee Evans and Janey McGraw all received all-district honors.
Every Lady Lion was a star in the classroom as Paige Butler, Eldridge, Wilcoxen Skains, Grant, Williams, Flores, Evans and Brooke McGraw an, Janey McGraw and Wilcoxen were all named to the All-District All-Academic team. Skains made the All-State team.
It was a remarkable season for a young coach and a young team and a first-class program that put down the foundation for an even brighter future in the Grove.
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Oscar Royce Bancroft passed away May 17, 2022 at the age of 92. Royce was born December 23, 1929. His parents Oscar Levi and Gladys L. (Buffington) Bancroft were from Quitman, Mississippi. Royce had brother and sister twin siblings Arthur "Sonny" Bancroft, Martha "Prestidge" McCarter of Cors…
Clara Lou (Melton) Machal was called home by to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born in Chappell, Nebraska, on November 16, 1949, to Cecil and Ruth Melton. She along with her four siblings, grew up in Corsicana Texas, where she attended Corsicana High School. While attend…
Most Popular
Articles
- AP News Summary at 11:55 p.m. EDT
- Uvalde shooter entered school through door that had been propped open
- Corsicana ISD names new principal, announces administrative moves
- Early voting results for Primary Runoff Elections
- Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
- Best of the Best nominations, voting underway
- Unofficial results of Primary Runoff Elections
- Corsicana ISD commits to student safety
- Gunman's final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
- Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.