Corsicana's Brinly Burke wrapped up a memorable career on the Lady Tiger softball diamond by winning yet another superlative as she led a group of six Corsicana players who received 14-5A All-District honors.
Burke was named the 14-5A Defensive Player of the Year after another sensational season behind the plate and Jaylee Woolley made the 14-5A first-team after another big season at Corsicana.
Sadie Mitchell and Kaylee Tidwell made the second-team and pitcher Alyssa Wood and Jaden Smith were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Burke was clearly the best player in the Golden Circle over her career with the Lady Tigers -- albeit a career that was interrupted with a season-ended injury and put on hold in 2020 when COVID-19 canceled everything after one district game.
Burke dominated the game as a leader and catcher who has a tremendous arm and even a bigger bat. She batted .485 with an .885 slugging percentage in a tough, competitive 14-5A district, where every team tried to pitch around her. She belted five home runs, including some moon shots that left the park amid ooos and ahhhs, added 10 doubles and drove in 31 runs this season.
In her career with the Lady Tigers (which is about three years on the field because of injuries and the short COVID season) Burke belted 18 homers and 35 doubles and drove in 106 runs while batting a career .453 with an .892 slugging percentage. She drew 29 walks, including plenty of intentional passes and was hit by a pitch eight times. She rarely saw a pitch down the middle (please see "18 homers").
She has signed to play at Navarro prestigious softball program, where she will play for her mother, Navarro's legendary coach, Jessica Karenke-Burke, who has won more than 650 games.
Brinly will be sorely missed at Corsicana and in the Golden Circle, where she carved out a brilliant career as a first-class player and student.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.