Corsicana's Lady Tiger softball team had a solid season and topped it off by placing several players on the 14-5A All-District team.
Brinly Burke, who is arguably the best softball player in the Golden Circle, was named to the All-District first-team as a catcher. Burke, a junior, led the Lady Tigers with a .429 batting average in district play. She belted four home runs, including a couple of mammoth shots, hit four doubles and drove in 24 runs. She was hit seven times with pitches.
Jaylee Woolley, a junior, was named to the first-team after having a tremendous season, hitting .360 in district play with three doubles and a triple. She scored 15 runs in 12 district games.
Marleigh Tidwell pitched and made the second-team as a hitter and pitcher. She had a .351 batting average in district play with 13 hits in 12 games, including two doubles. She scored five runs and drove in eight runs.
Gabby James made the second-team after hitting .351 in district, scoring eight runs.
Kendal Dill, who scored nine runs and hit .257 with a triple, Sadie Mitchell, who led the team with 18 runs in 12 district games while batting .244 with 10 hits, including a double and two triples, and Jaden Smith, who hit .275 in district with four doubles, one home run and drove in 10 runs and scored 10 runs, were all named to the 14-5A Honorable Mention list.
