MILDRED -- Mildred freshman Megan Cryer had an outstanding game hitting a two-run home run and a three-run home run as the Mildred Eagles defeated the Clifton Cubs 6-1 in the first game of a three-game series in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Both teams struggled with a stiff south wind early with any ball being hit in the air causing trouble. The game started with a bang as Cub leadoff hitter, Sydney Fullerton, hit a single, then advanced to second on a throwing error. The next batter hit a sac fly to right advancing the runner. Clifton attempted a suicide squeeze to take the early lead, but the bunt was popped up in front of the plate, caught in the air by Mildred catcher, Payton Kittrell, who threw down to third base to double off Fullerton.
The Eagles were unable to do anything in their half of the inning. Kami Owen led off the inning by getting on base on a throwing error by the pitcher, but the Cub pitcher, Kasandra Goana, was able to retire the side with a couple of pop flies and a strikeout.
Kacey White really got going in the second inning striking out two of the three batters that came up in the inning and would end up striking out the side in the third inning as well.
The Eagle offense got on the board in the second inning. White led off the inning on a single. She was unable to advance as Kittrell got out on a line drive hit to the left fielder. It did not matter though as freshman Megan Cryer drove a 1-2 pitch over the centerfield wall, plating White. The Eagles looked like they were going to cause more damage after a strikeout of Amanda Hawkins, Belle Moore hit a single but was thrown out for the third out as she tried to advance to third on a Kami Owen single to rightfield.
The Eagles kept the pressure up in the third inning as the Cubs had three errors on back-to-back plays. Marcella Bryan reached base on a misplayed flyball. Madison Wing followed it up with a towering flyball to short center field that the wind played havoc upon. The Cubs were unable to come up with the catch advancing Bryan and allowing Wing to reach first.
White then reached base on a throwing error by the shortstop. The error plated Bryan from second. Wing tried to take third but was thrown out on an outstanding throw from the first baseman. Kittrell then came to the plate and hit a double off the wall advancing White to third. Cryer then came up and hit her second home run of the ballgame in nearly the same spot over the centerfield wall as her first, plating White and Kittrell. After a walk to Hawkins, the Cubs finally ended the damage.
Cub pitcher Goana settled down at this point and the Eagles only threatened to score again in the sixth, but Goana and the Cub defense were able to keep the Eagles off the board.
The Cubs were able to score their only run in the sixth inning after a strikeout of Kambrie Kettler, Cub leadoff hitter Fullerton hit a single, then attempted a steal of second base. She advanced to third when the throw from Kittrell went wide of the bag. Two batters later, Kari Fuentes hit a single, scoring Fullerton to give the Cubs their sole run of the game.
White turned in another great outing, throwing a complete game with ten strikeouts and dominated the bottom third of the Cub lineup racking up seven strikeouts in the nine at-bats while giving up a single hit.
The Eagles and Cubs will play again at 7 p.m. Friday in Clifton. The teams will then play in Mildred on Saturday if needed.
