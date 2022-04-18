Dawson and Frost both have eyes on reaching the playoffs, and the Dawson girls won a big game against Frost Thursday, coming back from 4-0 and 4-1 deficits to beat the Lady Polar Bears 5-4.
Dawson was down 4-1 after five innings but scored three runs in the sixth and a run in the bottom of the seventh with a 5-4 walk-off that kept the Lady Bulldogs in second place in the District 14-2A race. Frost is in third as the two Golden Circle teams head into the final week of district play.
Callie Marberry went 2-for-4 and scored twice for Dawson and Rylee Hawkins hit a two-run single during the comeback. Hawkins started on the mound and Jady Miller picked up the win relief, tossing four scoreless innings while striking out four.
Brynna Banks belted a homer for Frost and led the Lady Bears at the plate, going 2-for-3, scoring two runs and driving in two runs. Brelyn Dyer hit a two-run double to help Frost build a 4-0 lead.
Dawson takes a four-game winning streak in Tuesday's district game against Hubbard. Frost wraps up district against Avalon on Friday.
