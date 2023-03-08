DAWSON - Dawson's Lady Bulldogs were already having a big season before hammering Coolidge 17-0 Tuesday night in the 14-2A district opener.
The Lady Dawgs needed just two at-bats to score 17 runs on 11 hits, and starting pitcher Rylee Hawkins wrapped the game with a three-inning no-hitter, striking out nine (striking out the side in every inning) to nail down the Mercy Rule victory.
It was Dawson's district opener and came at the right time for Josh Jones' team, which has been hammering opponents recently. The Lady Dawgs not only won their fourth game in a row, but they have outscored opponents 55-9 over the four-game winning streak.
Brooke Martinez, Kaylee Payne, Ashlyn Matthews and Callie Marberry all had doubles and Ashlyn Matthews belted a triple as five of Dawson's 11 hits went for extra bases.
Martinez went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run, Payne went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run, Marberry went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, Tatum Hill went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in two runs and Emily Barnett went 1-for-2 and drove in two runs,
Dawson is now 11-7 for the season and, of course, 1-0 in the district race. The Lady Dawgs play a district game at 6 p.m. Friday in Italy and then play Abbott in a district showdown at noon on Monday.
