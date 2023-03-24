DAWSON -- Frost was led by Brynna Banks, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Madeline Lee, who went the distance on the mound, striking out three ad walking one.
Jady Miller went the seven-inning distance for Dawson's Lady Dawgs, who have won nine in a row, and Ashlyn Matthews broke up a 1-1 tie in the fifth with a clutch RBI single. Callie Marberry went 3-for-3 and scored a run and Tamia Valenzuela went 1-for 3, scored and drove in two runs.
