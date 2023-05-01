MART -- Dawson's Lady Bulldogs made their first trip to the playoffs in recent years and lost a tough game to Valley Mills 8-4 Saturday in the 2A bi-district round of the softball playoffs.
Josh Jones' kids were in the game with a chance to grab a victory in the first game of a best of three series. The score was knotted at 2-2 after five innings, but Valley Mills scored four runs in the sixth and added two in the seventh to pull out the victory.
The two teams meet in Game 2 at 5 p.m. Monday at Axtell, where the Lady Dawgs have to win to stay alive. If they win Game 2, Game 3 will be played afterward. The Lady Dawgs have had a huge season as Jones has turned the program around and they won down the stretch to finish second in the District 20-2A race with a strong finish in the second half of the season. Now they have to come back in the playoffs.
Kaylee Payne, who has help lead Dawson all spring, went 1-for-4 with a triple and drove in a run and Tamia Valenzuela scored a run and had a 2-for-3 performance to lead Dawson and Jana Qualls drove in a big run.
Ashlyn Matthews went 1-for-3 and scored twice and Tatum Hill (1-for-2) and Callie Marberry (1-for-4) had hits for the Lady Bulldogs.
