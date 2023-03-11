ITALY -- Nothing like a fast strong and a strong finish.
Just ask the Dawson Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 2-0 in the district race Friday with a 4-3 win over Italy on the road.
The Lady Bulldogs scored all four of their runs in the first inning, and than held off Italy's Lady Gladiators, who scored a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh before Jady Miller nailed down he complete game victory with some clutch pitching in the bottom of the seventh.
Miller got the win, allowing three runs on four hits over seven innings while striking out six to keep Dawson unbeaten in the District 14-2A race while improving to 12-7 for the season.
Miller also went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs n Dawson's big first inning. The first three Lady Dawgs -- Ashlyn Matthews, Emily Barnett and Kaylee Payne -- scored, when Payne, who went 2-for-4, drove in two runs with a clutch single. Payne and No. 5 hitter Brooke Martinez both came home when Miller came through with a two-run single.
