Dawson's Lady Bulldogs stormed their way into the Class 2A softball plays with a dramatic 9-4 victory over Hubbard (their biggest rival) Monday to claim second-place in the district race and enter the playoffs as a No. 2 seed Saturday against Valley Mills.
The Lady Dawgs play a best-of-three series with a 7 p.m. game Saturday at Mart and a 5 p.m. game Monday in Axtell. If a third game is needed it will follow Game 2 in Axtell.
The Lady Bulldogs have had a huge season under first-year coach Josh Jones, who led Mildred to the playoffs last year and has led Dawson to the postseason this spring.
That's a great trivia question: How many coaches (in any sport) have led two different Golden Circle teams to the playoffs in consecutive seasons?
Jones had his girls ready for Hubbard on Monday. The Lady Jags beat Dawson in the first meeting this season, but Dawson jumped out to an early 6-1 lead after two innings and never looked back.
Kaylee Payne's solo homer in the second ignited the Lady Dawgs. Payne went 2-for-4, scored twice and hit a solo home run. Callie Marberry went 3-for-4, Brooke Martinez went 1-for-2, scored and drove in three runs for Dawson and Rylee Hawkins went 2-for-3 and scored. Jady Miller got the win on the mound.
