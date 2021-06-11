Softball stock.jpg

Dawson's Lady Bulldogs landed 10 players on the District 14-5A All-District softball team.

Senior Lexi Irwin was the 14-5A Catcher of the Year and three players were named to the first-team: Sophomore Rylee Hawkins (Pitcher), junior Bayliegh Reeder (Infielder), and junior Emily Nesmith (Outfielder).

Three Lady Bulldogs made the second team: Freshman Callie Marberry (OF), senior Hannah Nesmith (IF), and junior Emma Onstott (Pitcher).

Emily Barnett (Fr), Kacie Oakes (Sr) and Brooke Martinez (Soph) were named to the Honorable Mention list.

