DAWSON -- Coach Josh Jones turned the softball program around this spring at Dawson, where the Lady Bulldogs had their best season in years, winning 22 games and advancing to the 2A playoffs. The Lady Dawgs reaped a long list of All-District awards.
Jady Miller was the 14-2A Pitcher of the Year and Callie Marberry was the Co-Catcher of the Year as two Dawson players took home superlatives.
Six more Dawson girls landed on the All-District First- and Second-Teams.
Infielder Kaylee Payne and Ashlyn Matthews had huge seasons and were named to the 14-2A First-Team and Rylee Hawkins, and Tatum Hill made the Second-Team as infielders while Emily Barnett and Tamia Valenzuela earned Second-Team honors in the outfield.
Brooke Martinez and Jana Qualls were named to the Honorable Mention list.
A long list of Lady Bulldogs earned All-District All-Academic honors: Payton Williams, Payne, Valenzuela, Martinez, Matthews, Marberry, Hill and Hawkins were all on the All-District Academic team
Rylee Hawkins earned All-State academic honors and Brooke Martinez and Ashlyn Matthews were on the All-State All-Academic Honorable Mention list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.