WACO -- Dawson's Lady Bulldogs won a pair of games Thursday in the Waco Tournament, beating Waco High 5-4 on Jady Miller's walk-off sac fly, and pounding Itasca 21-0.
Miller won the game on the mound, allowing five hits and one earned run over six innings, striking out eight. Callie Marberry had an RBI and Kaylee Payne, Rylie Hawkins and Tatum Hill all had hits.
Miller went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run in the three-inning romp over Itasca. Emily Barnett scored twice and drove in a run, Ashlyn Matthews had a hit and an RBI, Marberry scored twice and drove in a run, Brooks scored twice, Payne and Hill both scored twice and drove in a run, and Henlee Brooks scored twice.
Dawson had a seven-run fifth inning and ripped Mart 13-2 on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Matthews went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, scored three runs and drove in a run, Miller went 2-for-4 with a double and scored three runs, Marberry went 3-for-4 and drove in a run, Hill went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run, Payne went 1-for-3, scored and drove in two runs and Martinez went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Miller picked up the easy win on the mound, giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out five over six innings.
