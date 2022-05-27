Mildred's Lady Eagles had their best season in years, winning the District 18-3A title and winning in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, marching to the 3A Region Quarterfinals.
Every player (10 in all) earn recognition on the District 18-3A All-District team and coach Josh Jones was named the 18-3A Coach of the Year.
Kacey White, a junior, led the way and was named the 18-3A Pitcher of the Year. Five Lady Eagles earned first-team honors and four were named to the second-team.
White had an impressive season, going 15-3 with a 1.47 ERA. She struck out 185 batters and was a force at the plate, batting .389 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs.
Parker Kittrell, Meagan Cryer ,Marcella Bryan were all named to the first-team as infielders and Payton Dickerson and Kami Owen made the first-team as outfielders,
Madison Wing and Belle Moore made the second-team as infielders and Amanda Hawkins and Chole Jock earned second-team honors in the outfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.