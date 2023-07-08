Four Golden Circle softball players earned a place on the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State softball teams that were announced Saturday.
Mildred senior third baseman Mickyna Lindsey was named to the TWSA Class 3A All-State First Team.
Lindsey was the All-Golden Circle Co-Offensive Player of the Year. She was also the District 18-3A Offensive Player of the Year after hitting .592 with a .627 on-base percentage and hitting 12 doubles, five triples and five home runs. She had 41 RBIs, scored 43 runs and stole a dozen bases. Lindsey has committed to North Central Community College in Gainsville.
Three GC players made the TSWA Class 2A All-State team.
Frost sophomore third baseman Brynna Banks was named to the 2A Third-Team. Banks was the Golden Circle Co-Offensive Player of the Year along with Lindsey.
Banks was the District 14-2A Offensive Player of the Year after a tremendous season. She hit .529 with a .595 OBP while posting huge numbers in slugging percentage (.838) with an impressive 1.433 OPS.
Kerens senior Rylee Spivey was named to the TWSA Class 2A Honorable Mention list.
Spivey is a big reason Kerens reached the playoffs again. She does it all at Kerens and was the Golden Circle Versatile Player of the Year after hitting .508 with 13 doubles, scoring 20 runs and driving in 18 more, and finishing with a 1.361 OPS at the plate in a short season. Spivey was once again dominate on the mound, where she had a 1.68 ERA and struck out 97 batters in just 62 innings.
Dawson freshman first baseman Tatum Hill was named to the TWSA Class 2A Second-Team after having a breakout season in her first year at Dawson.
She was one of the Golden Circle Newcomers of the Year and was a key player at Dawson, where the Lady Bulldogs turned the program around and reached the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.