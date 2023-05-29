FROST -- The Frost Lady Polar Bears celebrated their season with Brynna Banks being named the District Offensive Player of the Year and seven players making the All-District First-and Second-Teams and two more being named to the Honorable Mention List.
And the icing on the (make that the frosting) on the cake was that all 10 Lady Bears were named to the All-District All-Academic Team along with Heidee Hearn, Chole Fuller, and Reese Geary made the All-Academic team.
Madeline Lee (pitcher) and Lexi Banks (infielder) made the All-District First Team.
Breelyn Dyer (catcher) and Taylor Souder (infielder), Brenda Manrriquez (outfielder), Mason Souder (outfielder) and Bailee Fuller (outfielder) all received Second-Team honors. Mackenzie Lee and Ella Roughton were named to the Honorable Mention list.
