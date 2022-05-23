Frost's Lady Polar Bears earn postseason honors after a solid season and reaching the playoffs.
Madeline Lee, a junior, was the District Pitcher of the Year. Lee struck out 112 batters with a 1.542 WHIP. She also hit .421.
Kyra Cerda, a senior who was an All-State volleyball player, an All-District basketball player, and All-Golden Circle volleyball and basketball player, made the district softball First-Team first as an outfielder after hitting .444 and stealing 21 bases.
Breelyn Dyer was named to the district First-Team as a catcher and Lexi Banks, Emily DeLaHoya and Madison Putman were all named to the Second-Team.
All six All-District players on the diamond were also named to the All-District All-Academic team.
